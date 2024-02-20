Dortmund. Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Dortmunder Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.
In Dortmund haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Zeppelin-Apotheke
Beurhausstr. 21
44137 Dortmund
Tel.: +49 (0)231 140754
Fax.: +49 (0)231 161991
Mail: info@zeppelin-apotheke-dortmund.de
Website: www.zeppelin-apotheke-dortmund.de
Google Maps
Streich-Apotheke Brechten OHG
Evinger Str. 585
44339 Dortmund
Tel.: +49 (0)231 98221010
Fax.: +49 (0)231 982210102
Mail: glueckauf-apotheke-streich@t-online.de
Google Maps
Park-Apotheke
Wambeler Hellweg 108
44143 Dortmund
Tel.: +49 (0)231 599093
Fax.: +49 (0)231 515616
Mail: park-apothekedortmund@t-online.de
Website: www.park-apotheke-dortmund.de
Google Maps
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.
