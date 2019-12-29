Fotografin hat ein Grafikbüro

Krystyna Dobek wurde 1961 in Danzig geboren. Sie studierte visuelle Kommunikation an der Fachhochschule Dortmund mit dem Diplomabschluss im Fach Foto-Design. Die Freiberuflerin lebt und arbeitet in Witten und hat ihr Grafikbüro im Forschungs- und Entwicklungszentrum FEZ auf dem Wittener Campus. Dobek fotografiert heute nicht mehr, sondern gestaltet Webseiten, Plakate, Prospekte und Briefpapier. Ihre in Korea lebende Tochter macht für sie Illustrationen.