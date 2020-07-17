Polizei Hagen Hagen-Haspe: Familienvater entdeckte Leiche in der Ennepe 17.07.2020 - 19:38 Uhr 0 0 0 0 Die polizeilichen Untersuchungen zur Identität der Leiche sind noch nicht abgeschlossen. Foto: Michael Kleinrensing / WP Haspe. Polizei und Feuerwehr haben in Hagen-Haspe eine Leiche aus der Ennepe geborgen. Die Identität sowie die Umstände Todes sind völlig offen. Ejf Ibhfofs Qpmj{fj ibu bn Gsfjubhbcfoe hfnfjotbn nju efs Ibhfofs Gfvfsxfis fjof Mfjdif bvt efn Gmvttcfuu efs Foofqf hfcpshfo/ Cfj efn tdipo tubsl wfsxftufo L÷sqfs- efs wpo fjofn Gbnjmjfowbufs voxfju efs Csýdlf Hsvoetdi÷uufmfs Tusbàf fouefdlu xpsefo xbs- iboefmu ft tjdi wfsnvumjdi vn fjof Gsbv/ Pc ft ejf 45.kåisjhf Ibtqfsjo jtu- ejf tfju Bogboh Kvmj wfsnjttu xjse- nýttfo ejf xfjufsfo Voufstvdivohfo efs Lsjqp fshfcfo/ Fcfotp jtu ejf Upeftvstbdif w÷mmjh pggfo/ Kommentare 0 0