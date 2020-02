Nach drittem Sturz: WM für Laura Nolte bereits beendet

View this post on Instagram

So my first ever World Championships are over, after only 2 runs. We crashed out of Kreisel in the 2nd heat. No words can describe how disappointed I am. After winning the German Championships in Altenberg at the beginning of the season, I was definitely hoping for a better performance over here. But unfortunately I wasn’t able to show my full potential as this week has been mentally way too hard for me due to many reasons. Still learning and growing. 🤷‍♀️ Thank you for all your kind messages. And thank you @anni_strack for trusting me.. I‘m sorry