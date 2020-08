VfL Bochum: Emotionaler Abschied von Jordi Osei-Tutu

View this post on Instagram

About a year ago today I began a new chapter in my career at @vflbochum1848.official, and I was determined to go there and make a significant impact. During my time at I @vflbochum1848.official, I strongly developed as a footballer and as a person. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, coaches and my previous manager for making this possible. Additionally, I want to give a big shoutout to my teammates whom I shared a dressing room with. I strongly believe that this current group of players can push for promotion next season . Last but not least, I want to thank the @vflbochum1848.official fans for the exceptional support they showed throughout the season, even through the difficult times. You were amazing. Thank you for all the great memories @vflbochum1848.official 💙💙💙