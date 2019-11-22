Literatur zu Anna von Cleve – eine Auswahl

Inhalt
ARTIKEL AUF EINER SEITE LESEN >
Campbell, Lorne / Foister, Susan 1986: Gerard, Lucas and Susanna Horenbout, in: The Burlington Magazine. Special Issue Devoted to British Art from 1500 to the Present Day, 128 (1986) 10, pp 719-727.
Crecelius, Wilhelm 1887: Tagebuch Konrads Heresbach aus den Jahren 1537-1544, in: Zeitschrift des Bergischen Geschichtsvereins (ZBGV), Band 23, Beilage. A., S. 57-83.
Dolman, Brett al. 2009: Henry VIII, 500 Facts, published by Historic Royal Palaces, Hampton Court Palace Surrey, London.
Lipscomb, Susannah 2009: 1536. The year that changed Henry VIII, Oxford;
MacCulloch, Diarmaid 2019: Thomas Cromwell. A Life, London.
Inhalt
ARTIKEL AUF EINER SEITE LESEN >
… …