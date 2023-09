⚡️A 🇷🇺Russian former pilot and now a blogger writes that yesterday 🇺🇦Ukraine attacked the airfield of the Russian Federation for the first time (presumably in Kursk) using disposable PPDS cardboard UAVs of the 🇦🇺Australian company "SYPAQ".



Depending on the model, these drones… pic.twitter.com/w5dj2g0PIv