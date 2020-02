A woman carries a child as she walks past shops in the southern district of Nazi Abad in the Iranian capital Tehran on February 12, 2020. - Many Iranians, battered by economic sanctions, political turmoil and the lingering threat of military conflict, say they are in no mood to vote in the general elections. Speaking of heavy hearts and a sense of bitterness, Tehranis complain that they are tired of politicians who have failed to keep their word or to raise living standards. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

